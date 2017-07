ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A South Valley family wants a thief caught — one who stole a children’s bike.

It was all caught on camera. You can see what looks like a teen walk up to the fence and spot several bikes.

The suspect isn’t bothered at all by the barking and jumping dogs. Video shows him hop on the fence just enough to grab the bike, then ride away.

It happened on McCracken Road.

The family says it’s sad just how bold these thieves are getting.