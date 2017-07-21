UNM Volleyball seeks donations for Johnson Center video board

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Volleyball team is continuing their search for funding to hopefully have a video board in Johnson Center for their upcoming season. The video board would measure 12 feet by 8 feet and would show replays as well as in-game promotions and team intros.

The goal is to raise $50,000. To find out how to donate contact Elsa Krieg at ekrieg@unm.edu as well as pmanser@unm.edu.

Lobo Volleyball will open their season on August 19 with an alumni match. Their first regular season home match will be September 8 at UNM.