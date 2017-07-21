Police: Taxi driver stabbed to death in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have been investigating a deadly stabbing Friday morning.

Police responded to University near Coal around midnight.

They say a taxi driver was stabbed and died of his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were here working the scene overnight.

Information is limited at this time but we do know a suspect is in custody.

Police have also not said how this all started.

At one point University was shutdown southbound from Coal to Hazeldine, but roads are now back open.

This attack comes several months after another cab driver was shot and killed outside a Smith’s grocery store on Central and Coors that rocked the taxi community.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

