Police arrest Farmington doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A behavioral health doctor in Farmington has been arrested for the sexual assault of a patient.

Farmington police say they received two complaints about Dr. Alan Emadee’s inappropriate behavior with patients.

Police say after investigating, they found he had assaulted a 40-year-old woman over the course of several months.

Alan was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of criminal sexual penetration and five counts of criminal sexual contact.

Emadee was a doctor at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The hospital released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities and expect employees to do the same.

Police say the case has been sealed to protect the victim’s identity.

