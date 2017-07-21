Police arrest Farmington doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A behavioral health doctor in Farmington has been arrested for the sexual assault of a patient.
Farmington police say they received two complaints about Dr. Alan Emadee’s inappropriate behavior with patients.
Police say after investigating, they found he had assaulted a 40-year-old woman over the course of several months.
Alan was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of criminal sexual penetration and five counts of criminal sexual contact.
Emadee was a doctor at San Juan Regional Medical Center.
The hospital released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities and expect employees to do the same.
Police say the case has been sealed to protect the victim’s identity.