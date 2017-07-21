People gather to weigh in on future of Mexican gray wolf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People will be gathering in Albuquerque this weekend for a chance to weigh in on the future of Mexican gray wolves in the state.

The U.S. fish and wildlife services have been under pressure to complete a management plan for the wolves by November.

They will be in Albuquerque this Saturday to discuss the draft plan that’s already getting pushback.

Critics are saying the practices outlined are insufficient for the species’ long-term survival and the proposed spending plan for the interior department would strip them of their protection altogether.

Saturday’s meeting will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza.