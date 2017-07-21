One of NM’s most beloved volcanoes is celebrating an anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lush Valles Caldera National Preserve is gearing up for a big celebration.

On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valles Caldera National Preserve will celebrate its 17th anniversary and its 10-year partnership with Los Amigos de Valles Caldera, the preserve’s official friends group.

This free, family-friendly event offers a variety of activities including Earth Skills demonstrations, and ranger-led hikes and talks showcasing the preserve’s history, geology, and biodiversity. Visitors also can enjoy live music, refreshments, and a book signing with national best-selling author, William DeBuys.

More information about the preserve’s birthday bash activities can be found on its website.