New study gets underway to determine physical activity’s influence on cancer recovery rates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prostate cancer fighters and survivors are participating in a study to determine how physical activity aids in recovery.

The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) is currently providing the Project HERO research study which is designed to help researchers learn more about how treating body and mind may affect how men with prostate cancer recover and thrive.

The goal of the Project HERO research study is to find ways to improve clinical care and the healing process of prostate cancer fighters and survivors.

The study is open to men of all physical abilities who are 60-years or older and have had prostate cancer. They must also live within 75 miles of Albuquerque.

Those who are interested in taking part in Project HERO are asked to call (505) 272-6557.

For more information on the study, visit the UNMCCC website.