Moriarty couple says they were scammed by man with counterfeit cash

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, July 20, a Moriarty couple drove to Albuquerque to sell $600 worth of electronics to a man who contacted them through the Facebook Marketplace. But they say that deal ended in a counterfeit cash scam.

“He handed us the money folded. Didn’t think anything of it. It looked real. It felt real,” said Tonia Stacey, the woman who says she was ripped off.

Stacey immediately passed the $600 off to her almost landlord. The Staceys planned to use that money to move to an apartment in Albuquerque so they could be closer to the University of New Mexico Hospital for her husband’s cancer treatment.

However, about four hours after they handed over the cash, Stacey got a call from the landlord.

“I get a phone call from the landlord — he was like, ‘Where did you get this money?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, where did I get this money?’ He’s like, ‘It’s fake’ and I’m like ‘What?” said Stacey.

Stacey says she immediately called the Albuquerque Police Department, and she also says she filed a report online. However, as of Friday evening, APD had no record of the report number Tonia gave KRQE News 13.

Stacey says she’s been trying to get in touch with the man she says gave her fraudulent money, but he has blocked her number. However, he had not blocked KRQE News 13’s phones. So, KRQE News 13 called the man.

“You gave me fraudulent money dude,” said Stacey.

“What do you mean gave you fraudulent money?” said the man.

KRQE News 13 is not yet identifying him because he has not been officially charged with a crime.

The man repeatedly denied giving Stacey fraudulent money, accused her of “just trying to scare him” and then threatened to take her to civil court.

“You know what? You’re going to have to take me to a civil suit if you think I gave you fake money, B****. Don’t call my phone no more,” said the man.

Now, Stacey is just concerned about how she and her husband, who both live off of Social Security, are going to make up the $600 they say was stolen from them.

“$600 means him being able to go back and forth to medical treatment, me having food in my stomach, me having a place to live,” said Stacey.

Because they live on a fixed income, Stacey says she started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of moving to Albuquerque for her husband’s treatment.

