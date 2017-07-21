Moisture will combine with a cold front across the state this weekend to produce widespread showers and storms. The storms will move slowly after they form leading to the possibility of flooding. Chance for showers stays high through the beginning of next week.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
