Suspect in 2008 beating of Cibola High student indicted by grand jury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of beating a Cibola High School student almost to death in 2008 has now been indicted by a grand jury.

Justin Hansen is accused of beating Brittani Marcell with a shovel at her northwest Albuquerque home, almost killing her nine years ago.

Hansen was arrested after Albuquerque Police said they linked him to the brutal attack through DNA.

He was later released from jail after a judge denied the state’s motion to keep him locked up until the trial, citing a lack of criminal history.

Hansen is required by the judge to wear a GPS monitor and is supposed to be supervised at all times by the family member he was released to.

According to the grand jury indictment, Hansen is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, child abuse, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.