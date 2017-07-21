Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A quiet start to the day with mostly clear conditions and temps in the 50s, 60s & 70s across New Mexico. High pressure off to our east will continue to pull in moisture over the state, helping to increase storm chances across western, central and southern NM. Expect a slight increase in storm coverage compared to Thursday. Top threats with any developed storm will be heavy rain causing localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. Afternoon highs will generally be within about 5° of seasonal averages (widespread 70s, 80s and 90s).

SATURDAY: Another day of scattered to widespread storms on tap with the best coverage lying over western, central and southern NM. Areas within the Northern Mountains can expect a noticeable increase in storm coverage as well. Top threats will mirror Friday’s – of most concern will be localized flooding. Afternoon highs will stay in the 80s and 90s for the majority of us.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Widespread to statewide rain chances will blanket New Mexico as we have all the necessary ingredients for a very active storm pattern: high pressure to our east, moisture coming up from the south, cold front plunging down from the north and daytime heating. Flooding continues to be the top threat – please make sure you are staying weather-aware and clear of low-lying areas.