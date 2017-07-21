July 21st Morning Rush: Police investigate taxi driver stabbed to death in southeast Albuquerque

1. Albuquerque Police say a taxi driver is dead after being stabbed overnight in southeast Albuquerque near University and Coal. Police say they do have a suspect in custody right now. Investigators have been on the scene for several hours early Friday morning.

2. One of the teens involved in the murder of a beloved Albuquerque bartender in his own driveway is not going to prison. Judge Brett Loveless sentenced Ryan Archibeque as a juvenile, giving him probation until he’s 21, saying he could be rehabilitated. Archibeque was 17 in 2015 when he and five friends went around breaking into cars and homes. One of them killed Steven Gerecke. Last month Archibeque took a plea deal, pleading guilty to lesser charges, not murder.

3. A quiet start to the day with mostly clear conditions and temps in the 50s, 60s & 70s across New Mexico.

4. Some Nob Hill businesses are speaking out saying they’ll be missing out on all the action of Summerfest because of ART construction. For seven years, Route 66 Summerfest stretched all the way from Girard and Central up to Washington. This year it’s been cut in half, stopping at Central and Carlisle. Business owners say it’s the biggest money making day of the year. The city offered a vendor table for each of the businesses, but some business owners say they will miss out on marketing their store.

5. The former manager of the now-closed Alfred Angelo is hoping to make things right for brides left without a dress. Karen Chavez says a week ago she got a call from the corporate office saying the bridal chain was filing for bankruptcy and closing all stores that same day. She says almost 100 Albuquerque brides won’t see their dress. So now she’s asking people to donate dresses. Her team will be gathering dresses next Thursday at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid.

The Morning’s Top Stories