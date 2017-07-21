Judge refuses to reduce sentence for man who stole dead patient’s credit card

Michael Harcharik
Michael Harcharik

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Santa Fe paramedic’s attempt at a lighter sentence has been denied.

Michael Harcharik stole a dead patient’s debit card when he was dispatched to his home last year. Harcharik charged more than $11,000 on the card at places like Walmart and AutoZone, even buying himself a $1,600 riding lawnmower.

Harcharik pleaded no contest to identity theft, a felony, and was sentenced to five years probation.

His attorney filed a motion asking a judge to grant a conditional discharge, which would drop the felony conviction if Harcharik successfully completes probation.

His attorney says the felony conviction prevents his client from providing for his family and staying employed, but the judge denied the request.

