Judge refuses to dismiss charges against machete wielding suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorneys for a teen accused of threatening people with a machete tried to get charges against him dismissed.

Keisean Anderson is facing aggravated assault charges for the April incident at the Albertsons on Eubank. It’s the call Albuquerque Police Officer Johnathan McDonnell was heading to when he crashed into a family at Eubank and Indian School, killing 6-year-old Joel Anthony.

Friday, Anderson’s attorney argued that charges should be dismissed because Anderson wasn’t released from lock up after being ordered to, and the state should have done more to make it happen.

The state argued the defense bears the burden as well. The judge denied the motion to dismiss.