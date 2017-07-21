Judge refuses to dismiss charges against machete wielding suspect

By Published:
courtroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorneys for a teen accused of threatening people with a machete tried to get charges against him dismissed.

Keisean Anderson is facing aggravated assault charges for the April incident at the Albertsons on Eubank. It’s the call Albuquerque Police Officer Johnathan McDonnell was heading to when he crashed into a family at Eubank and Indian School, killing 6-year-old Joel Anthony.

Friday, Anderson’s attorney argued that charges should be dismissed because Anderson wasn’t released from lock up after being ordered to, and the state should have done more to make it happen.

The state argued the defense bears the burden as well. The judge denied the motion to dismiss.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s