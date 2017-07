ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) РThe Isotopes started their four game series in Salt Lake City, and it was a slow start for the Topes. They trailed for the entire length of this one, but finally tied to turn it on in the 9th getting 3 runs, but it would be too little too late.

The Isotopes drop to 50-49 on the season after dropping game 1 of 4 on Friday night 7-4. The Topes are now three games behind Salt Lake for first place in the Pacific Southern Division. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.