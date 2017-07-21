Innovate and Create Camp inspiring girls to incorporate STEM and history

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A camp this summer is empowering girls to seek careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, all while incorporating history into hands-on lessons.

“I didn’t know what any of this stuff was before I came to the camp,” Aleah Cordova said.

She can’t wait to return to the Santa Fe History Museum next week.

“We got to learn how to work 3D printers and see things 3D print and I thought that was really cool,” Cordova explained.

Cordova is one of about 15 pre-teen and teenage girls taking part in the Innovate and Create Camp, a partnership between the Santa Fe History Museum, the Santa Fe Opera and the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

“This is the first-week long camp to happen in this space,” Allie Burnquist explained. This year, for the first time, the camp is being held in the History Museum’s new maker-space and learning center.

The girls have been learning about coding, electrical circuits, story telling and how women have made an impact on New Mexico history.

“We want to give girls a safe space and an opportunity to come in and to challenge themselves and to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and math and even history this year,” Burnquist said.

“I didn’t even know you could use like a thread that conducted electricity to make a circuit inside some sort of fabric or clothing,” said Madelyn Kingston.

The next week-long camp will focus on women innovators in New Mexico, the girls will make an interactive board game, incorporating the skills they’ve learned.

“I liked it because I met a whole bunch of different types of girls that like different things,” Cordova said.

The Innovate and Create Camp continues on Monday. During the second week, the girls will get a behind the scene look at the Santa Fe Opera