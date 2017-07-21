In The Kitchen: Vintage 423 Tenderloin Steak

Joseph Encee, General Manager and Executive Chef, Rafael Zamora, both from Vintage 423, joined New Mexico Living n the kitchen to make a steak tenderloin.

They have a new roof top patio with amazing view, a Sunday breakfast buffet and a packed summer menu. This tenderloin dish is on Vintage 423’s menu, along with a number of dishes created by Chef Rafael Zamora.

  • 9oz Tenderloin
  • Vintage Potatoes
  • Grilled Asparagus
  • Lavender Steak Butter

