Highway 68 between Espanola, Taos to undergo major construction project this fall

PILAR, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers coming and going from Taos this fall are going to be dealing with delays as a major construction project is going on. According to the New Mexico Gas Company, it’s something that has to be done.

A typical summer day at Pilar Yacht Club Cafe for Rico Salazar is having a lot of of rafters coming in and out of his shop after a day spent on the river.

However, next month, the flowing traffic on Highway 68, in front of Salazar’s shop, will slow down.

“In between Rinconada and Pilar we will be taking 6.2 miles of pipe and putting it under the roadway of Highway 68,” said Tom Domme, the Vice President of the New Mexico Gas Company.

The $14 million project is supposed to make sure natural gas is safely delivered to homes and businesses in Taos County.

“The current pipeline sits on the west side of Rio Grande along the side of the hill. On west side of Rio Grande there are a few parts of that hill that are sliding and unstable,” said Domme.

That would mean drivers commuting on Highway 68 in between August and November would have to sit in traffic. But the New Mexico Gas Company said they have a way around that.

“There will be pilot cars that will alternate traffic from north to south and then south to north. It’s hoped delays will be no more than 30 minutes,” said Domme.

For some people who regularly visit the area for river rafting, sitting in traffic is never part of the plan when making the trip out there.

“You got a limited time when you’re visiting some area, so you’d like to make the best of your time and not be stuck in road construction,” said Stephen Dwyer, who is visting from New Orleans.

But for business owners like Salazar, he feels like this project will only help boost his business.

“I’m not too concerned about it, I think it needs to be done. Yes, it may be that traffic will slow down but maybe after the stop for 20 to 25 minutes, they may want to get out of their car for a little bit and stop here,” said Salazar.

The other problem is getting the project finished on time, which is Thanksgiving. That is the opening of ski season and the biggest money maker for Taos.

The New Mexico Gas Company said the fastest way to get to Taos will still be to go through the construction.