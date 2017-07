BAC Enterprises recently held their annual roof giveaway to a deserving member of the military. They first chose the winner of this year’s contest and then the BAC Enterprises crew arrived at the home of Jose Isidro Miera. His roof had been leaking and he was unable to fix the problem. He expressed his love and thanks for all the work and the new roof.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by BAC Enterprises