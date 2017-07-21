Family: Company tricked relative with dementia into signing financial documents

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More alleged victims of Ayudando Guardians are coming forward. The co-founders are accused of stealing from veterans and seniors to fund a lavish lifestyle.

KRQE News 13 met a family that claims the company tricked their 80-year-old family member with dementia, Helen Perea, into signing papers giving Ayudando Guardians her power of attorney.

They worry who else this has happened to.

“They did that so routinely. I mean that like it was comfortable for them,” said Lolita Martinez.

Moises Perea is the step-son of Helen Perea. “How many more victims are there? It’s just so sad that they can take advantage of these old people,” he said.

Martinez and Perea said this happened just a day before the two women who run Ayudando were indicted. The pair is accused of stealing $4 million from clients.

 

