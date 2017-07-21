End of July marks final pints for pooches event; adoptable dog seeks new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The end of July marks the final week for Sidetrack Brewing’s 10 percent donation event for Animal Humane NM.

Animal Humane New Mexico stops by the KRQE News 13 studio to find a home for a gregarious terrier named Jacks and to remind viewers about the final week of “10 percent Tuesday” with Sidetrack Brewing, where 10 percent of the day’s sales are donated to the care of pets at Animal Humane.

For more information on this event, Jacks, or other adoptable pets, visit Animal Humane’s website.