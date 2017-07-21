CYFD’s new ‘Pull Together Center’ features games, areas for children

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children, Youth and Families Department hopes to make the worst day of a child’s life a little easier with their new “Pull Together Center.”

When CYFD takes custody of a child, they go to the center until they can pair them with foster parents. Sometimes that means a child is left waiting in an office for hours.

The old offices were not exactly child friendly, but the new offices are designed to provide more of what children need in a time of crisis. The offices now include things like games, sleeping spaces, and areas for kids to process what’s going on.

“We wanted to make it as comfortable and active for them, so they’re not worried about what the social worker is working on, so we can find a safer place for them,” Gov. Susana Martinez said.

CYFD says people who had gone through the process helped design the center.

