City training bus drivers on new Albuquerque Rapid Transit process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As early as November, we could be seeing ART buses in action around the city.

The city is training its drivers for something they may have never done before.

Previously buses would pull up to the curb on the right side.

ART buses along Central will instead pull up to the curb on the left side since the stations are in the middle.

Also the buses will pull up as close as possible to the curb now.

The city says already 100 bus drivers have been trained on the new ART process so far.

That makes up about 75-percent of the bus drivers.