APD: One dead after possible shooting near University, Gibson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say officers are on scene near University and Gibson.

Police say officers responded to a call about a possible shooting just before 9 p.m. at Dion’s Pizza.

APD says three victims with possible gunshot wounds were transported to UNM hospital where one died from their injuries. The two others are currently listed in critical condition.

Police say the scene is active and a large perimeter has been set up as officers conduct a search for a person seen fleeing Dion’s on foot.

People are being asked to avoid the area and residents are asked to remain inside.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.

 

