Albuquerque firefighters provide shelter to cat left on doorstep

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters at one Albuquerque fire station got a surprise at their doorstep.

The crew at Station 7 near Central and 57th Street was headed out for a call Thursday night when they noticed a small, black bag at the front door.

They opened it up and inside was a small cat along with a bag of food, but no note or explanation whatsoever. They kept the cat at the station overnight, even finding a room where it could stay and creating a makeshift litter box.

An EMT student who is shadowing firemen at the station says his girlfriend plans on adopting the cat and taking it home Friday night.

No word on what she plans to name the cat.

