ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force wife charged with the murder of her husband will go on trial July 31.

Amy Herrera’s attorneys were trying to get her charges dismissed, saying her right to a speedy trial has been violated.

Herrera is charged with shooting her husband, Mark, during a party at their home in 2012. Her trial comes nearly five years later.

Judge Brett Loveless found that while the state caused some of the delay, the defense also caused delays, so Herrera’s motion was denied.