ABQ ToDo Crew: A Musical Weekend

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Leona Davis-Brown from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on the best musical events in Albuquerque this weekend.

Join the City of Albuquerque, Nob Hill Main Street, and the New Mexico Jazz Festival on Saturday, July 22nd from 3 p.m. to10 p.m. for the biggest Summerfest of the year.

Landmark Musicals put together a musical review of Stephen Sondheim’s best works, including songs from Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Follies, and more.

Get ready to sing along with the best-animated musical in years! BernCo’s Movies in the Park presents Sing this Saturday at Los Vecinos Community Center. All movies start at dusk.

