ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Hoping it never happens won’t prevent an unexpected assault and self-defense training can play a valuable role in protecting an unsuspecting victim against violence.

XPac Fitness owner and personal trainer Eric Saavedra shares tips to protect women against the worst in unexpected events and personal assault. Classes are available for all ages for $10, and children under the age of 7 are free.

For more information on these classes, visit the XPac Fitness website.