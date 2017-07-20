Video captures suspected drunk driver’s attempts to bolt into traffic

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel and dash camera video capture the wild range of emotions a suspected drunk driver went through with deputies, including the moments he tried to bolt out into oncoming traffic.

It happened mid-June near the Pojoaque Pueblo. Another driver called 911, reporting a car tailgating them.

Luke Romero, 28, was pulled over by tribal police, who then called out Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Have you been drinking tonight?” a deputy asked Romero, who said, “No, sir.”

This, despite Romero telling the Pojoaque officer that he had a drink.

“You told him you’ve been drinking,” the deputy responded.

“Yeah, uh, earlier,” Romero said.

“Okay, when did you drink?” the deputy asked.

“Probably like, 7 o’clock,” Romero said, claiming that he had just one beer.

Initially Romero agreed to do field sobriety tests, but just a minute or so later when the deputy was about the begin the tests, he backed out. He was then told he was under arrest while standing at the front bumper of the patrol car.

A few moments later, Romero suddenly tried to book it right into oncoming traffic.

“What are you thinking man? Have you lost your mind, or what?” the deputy asked.

Not long after that, Romero tried to take off again. This time, he ended up on the ground and can be heard wailing and crying during the scuffle.

According to the deputy’s report, Romero at one point shouted, “Suicide by cop!”

“Why don’t you just let me go, man?” he screamed.

But his demeanor quickly changed from wailing and crying, to belligerent.

As the deputy tried to read him the DWI implied consent act, Romero interrupted, “No! Okay, man. How about you just save it and read me my rights and shut the h*** up?” followed by, “Hey, hey, hey! Just read me my rights, please, and let’s go on this. I already know my rights, bro.”

Then he went right back to crying, possibly trying to appeal to the deputy by saying, “My wife’s pregnant, bro.”

Ultimately, Romero was carted off to jail for aggravated DWI. It was not his first DWI arrest.