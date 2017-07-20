Victims chase, shoot thieves who stole vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from APD officers of shots being fired near Isleta and Blake Thursday morning.

According to police, a white suburban followed and fired shots at a red truck.

The truck then crashed into a van at the intersection of Isleta and Rio Bravo.

Police say the truck had been stolen from one of the people inside the suburban.

They say one of the people from the suburban was holding a male from the truck at gun point.

The three people in the suburban are in custody and will be charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

The two from the truck are being charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.