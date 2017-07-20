Utility finishes work on electric loop in eastern New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – Xcel Energy says construction crews have wrapped up work on another segment of a transmission line that makes up a new power loop around one eastern New Mexico community.

The utility announced this week that it has energized a 10-mile segment of the line between two substations that straddle Roswell.

The loop project started in 2013 with an upgrade to the Capitan Substation to accommodate 115-kilovolt transmission service. Another segment of the loop is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

The work is part of a larger effort by Xcel to bolster the grid across the utility’s service area in eastern New Mexico and Texas. Officials say almost 100 miles (160 kilometers) of new transmission line will be built across both states in 2017 and more than 500 miles (804 kilometers) by 2021.