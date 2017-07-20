Unidos Project to give out free back packs, school supplies to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With school just weeks away the cost of school supplies is likely weighing on many parents’ minds.

Also with immigration as a hot button issue lately an organization aimed at helping Latino students and families is stepping in to help those parents who may be afraid to ask for help by handing out free school supplies.

The event is open to everybody, but organizers of the Unidos Project say those who may be worried about giving personal information don’t need to be. They say all you need to do is show up.

“We are not going to be checking IDs or any of that. So if you come and tell us you need a back pack we will give you a back pack,” Lorena Blanco-Silva said.

The Unidos Project was launched back in 2012 as a community collaboration to improve Latino student success in New Mexico by taking down barriers that may come with being Latino.

Today one of those issues is immigration and deportation.

This is the fifth year they are hosting the community resource fair.

Dozens of community organizations and businesses pitch in to hand out free school supplies, answer health care questions and even help students find jobs.

Organizers say last year they had over 800 people come to the event and are expecting even more this year.

“With tax-free weekend and what they’re already receiving here at the resource fair, then maybe they can plan ahead and buy some sneakers instead of a back pack for example,” Magda Martinez-Baca said.

All students and parents are welcome to attend the event and organizers have a little over 1,000 back packs up for grabs.

The Community Resources Fair will take place this Saturday at APS City Center in the underground parking garage at 6400 Uptown Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.