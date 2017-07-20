The Women of Jackson Wink Academy

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy is known for training the best fighters in the world, and according to the female fighters at Jackson Wink that doesn’t just mean male fighters.

“We have the best women’s team in MMA right now,” said Invicta Strawweight Title contender, Jodie Esquibel.

The sport of MMA has grown a lot over the last decade, and on the women’s side it has blown up in just recent years. Coach Greg Jackson says that the gym has always had a women’s team, but over the past couple of years the interest of fighters coming in has grown tremendously.

Around 30 women now train at Jackson Wink Academy and the recent boost in interest has come from the high quality athletes that train at the gym.

“Now that the sport is so big, technique and talent is everywhere, it’s not hard to find in my opinion. What’s hard to find is good examples and if you pay attention to Holly, Michelle Waterson, and Jodie Esquibel, there is only one way to turn out,” said professional MMA fighter Bi Nguyen.

Having the number of women training at Jackson Wink is also a huge benefit for the female fighters, because at some gyms there aren’t even women training or women to train with.

“You know sometimes training can get comfortable if you are always with the same people, and it’s predictable. So, I love that the team is constantly changing, you have a different sparring partner every round and it keeps you on your toes,” said Holly Holm.

Greg Jackson loves the fact that more women are starting to get into this sport. Jackson also went on to say that female fighters are some of the toughest in the sport.

“I think it is much harder to be a female fighter in the aggregate, because think about it this way, you are not just a fighter, and on top of that you are in a man’s world. So, to be a female fighter takes an extra amount of grit,” said Greg Jackson.