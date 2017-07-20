Teen sexually abused by foster parent files lawsuit against CYFD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola teen, sexually abused by a foster parent in 2014, is now going after the Children Youth and Families Department and the center who employed the man.

Manuel Preciado, pleaded no contest in March, to one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor and six counts of rape.

Preciado, faced charges for two cases, involving teen boys he had cared for when he was a foster parent for the Turquoise Health and Wellness Center.

The lawsuit against CYFD, United Behavioral Health, Agave Health and others alleges boys had reported abuse in the past, but they were dismissed or inadequately investigated.

Preciado will appear for sentencing in October.