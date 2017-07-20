Teen sexually abused by foster parent files lawsuit against CYFD

By Published: Updated:
Manuel Preciado
Manuel Preciado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola teen, sexually abused by a foster parent in 2014, is now going after the Children Youth and Families Department and the center who employed the man.

Manuel Preciado, pleaded no contest in March, to one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor and six counts of rape.

Preciado, faced charges for two cases, involving teen boys he had cared for when he was a foster parent for the Turquoise Health and Wellness Center.

The lawsuit against CYFD, United Behavioral Health, Agave Health and others alleges boys had reported abuse in the past, but they were dismissed or inadequately investigated.

Preciado will appear for sentencing in October.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s