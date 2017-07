LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – Another dangerous dust storm crossed I-10 Wednesday, and a State Police officer got an eerie view.

It looked almost like a haboob. It’s the same area where a dust storm caused a 25 vehicle pileup killing six people.

If you get caught in one of these storms, you’re asked to pull as far over to the side of the road as possible and stay in the car until the storm passes.