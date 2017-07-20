State investigates alleged discrimination against former deputy-in-training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is investigating accusations of discrimination against a New Mexico sheriff’s office. Days before a deputy-in-training was supposed to begin her career, she was fired. Now, she’s filed a complaint, claiming it was, in part, because she is a woman.

The former Sandoval County deputy-in-training says she worked her whole life to become a law enforcement officer. She says the training wasn’t easy, but the real trouble started while she was out in the field on a call.

“One of the most exciting, best days of my life,” said Nancy Donally.

Nancy Donally was in her 50’s when she graduated New Mexico’s law enforcement academy last year.

“I was ready to start my career. I was excited, I was happy, felt I had earned it. I paid my dues just like everyone else here,” she said.

This would have been her second week working alone in the field as a full-time deputy with Sandoval County, but instead of keys to her own unit, Donally got the boot.

“They turned around and said, you’re the problem — you are the problem,” said Donally.

She says she saw red flags not long after her training began.

“It was more like hazing than it was training,” Donally said. “It was constant yelling, screaming, ‘why’d you do this?!’ why’d you do that?'”

Then, Donally says an incident while on scene with a supervisor sent her over the edge.

“I looked down and I saw my photo. I saw my rear-end, I saw the back of my legs and I said, ‘that’s not nice what you just did. I don’t appreciate you taking that photo of me,'” explained Donally.

She says she filed a complaint and thought her higher-ups would open an investigation. Donally never expected she would be the target.

“Basically, my integrity was on the line,” said Donally.

Not long after she learned the results of the internal investigation, Donally was called in for a meeting.

“They say I did not complete my probationary period successfully,” Donally said.

Yet, Donally believes her termination was due to her sex, her age and the fact she reported her supervisor. It is why she filed a complaint with the state, alleging exactly that.

“It was unfair and unjust,” said Donally.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Sandoval County officials who said they would not comment because this is a personnel matter. They did say there are no open internal investigations involving Donally or her claims.

Donally says she still has her New Mexico Law Enforcement certification and, eventually, plans to get a job with a different department.

