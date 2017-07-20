Shelter animals paint colorful masterpieces in an effort to find homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Apparently, adoptable dogs will “Van Gogh” to any lengths to find a home including painting pictures to lure art lovers.

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is seeing success with its Adopt an Artist Companion program. Since June, shelter pets have been working on their own individual paw paintings, and the works are being exhibited in the kennels.

The Animal Welfare Department is pleased to be hosting the official Adopt an Artist Companion weekend, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. There will be $10 adoptions for all animals. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, all vaccinations required by law, and a microchip.

Many of the adoptable dogs have worked to create paw print paintings to give to their new families when they are adopted. Families will be able to view prints of the dog’s artwork as they search through our kennels for a new furry friend.

In addition, local artists with a passion for helping animals have combined their talents with sheltered animal talent to create paw-print canvas wall art. Their paintings will be exhibited and for sale at the East Side and West Side shelters during the adoption event. All proceeds will go to help the sheltered animals.

When: Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23

Where: Eastside Shelter – 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE (10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Westside Shelter – 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW (10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Lucky Paws at Coronado Mall – 6600 Menaul NE (Saturday, July 22: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) & (Sunday, July 23: Noon to 6 p.m.)

For more information on the artwork or adopting a pet, visit the Animal Welfare website.