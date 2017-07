SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe are looking for information on a pair of recent robberies that may be related.

The first happened July 1 at the Allsups on Airport Road. Police say four men claimed to have a gun, took cigarettes and beer, then left in a red, Chevy pickup.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20’s.

Days later, the Allsups on Agua Fria robbed by a man claiming he had a gun.

He told the cashier his friends were watching, then took money and cigarettes.