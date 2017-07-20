Rep. Pearce challenges rule that limits use of federal campaign cash

By Published:
Rep. Steve Pearce
Rep. Steve Pearce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congressman Steve Pearce is going to court to challenge a ruling that limits the use of his campaign cash.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says Pearce cannot use all of his federal campaign war chest of approximately $1 million in his race for governor, instead capping that amount to a $5,500 contribution limit.

Pearce, a Republican, has filed a lawsuit in federal court and says the decision by Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, is politically motivated.

Pearce maintains he has a first amendment right to use his federal campaign cash in the state race.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s