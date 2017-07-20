Rep. Pearce challenges rule that limits use of federal campaign cash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congressman Steve Pearce is going to court to challenge a ruling that limits the use of his campaign cash.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says Pearce cannot use all of his federal campaign war chest of approximately $1 million in his race for governor, instead capping that amount to a $5,500 contribution limit.

Pearce, a Republican, has filed a lawsuit in federal court and says the decision by Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, is politically motivated.

Pearce maintains he has a first amendment right to use his federal campaign cash in the state race.