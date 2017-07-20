Questions arise about probation sentence after man’s arrest on murder charges

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing murder charges after police say he broke into an innocent victim’s Albuquerque home and stabbed him just weeks after being released from prison.

Thursday Kristopher Marquez faced a judge, but it’s the deal he got in 2015 in Roswell that has people asking questions.

If the District Attorney’s Office for Chavez County had their way, Marquez might still have been behind bars on the night the murder was committed.

In 2015, Marquez was convicted after pulling a knife on his mother and attempting to rob a convenience store.

He pulled a knife on the clerk and failed to rob the store, but he stole a donation jar for a little boy killed at Bottomless Lakes State Park.

In a plea deal, the DA’s office recommended four years of jail time.

“The four years in my understanding would have allowed him to get treatment in the Department of Corrections,” explained Chaves County Deputy District Attorney Emily Fry.

However, Chaves County Judge Freddie Romero only sentenced Marquez to two years in jail.

“I do think that it’s significant to consider that just the use of a weapon minus the actual taking of something would’ve only resulted in 18 months,” Fry said.

After being released from jail, authorities say he violated probation by not reporting to his probation officer.

Now, he is accused of killing Max Moreno in his home Tuesday night. Thursday, Marquez made his initial appearance:

“Your honor, based on this defendant’s prior felony convictions and the facts of the present case, he is charged with an open count of murder. He is asking for preventative detention in this case and did file a motion today in court.”

Moreno’s family also testified in court.

“We’re all just in shock, I think. It sure came out of nowhere you know. We never expected it. It’s still settling in,” said Joanne Moreno, Max’s sister.

“My dad’s been very quiet. My mom’s taking it very hard. We’re just going to miss him tremendously,” said Robert Moreno, Max’s brother.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Judge Freddie Romero from the case in 2015. He could not comment because he may be hearing Marquez’s probation violation offense.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe page for Max Moreno, the man Marquez is accused of murdering.