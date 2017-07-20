APD investigates two separate fatal crashes

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque police are responding to two fatal crash sites Thursday morning.

Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot at 98th Street and Avalon Road.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has been deemed a full motors call out.

The crash happened off the roadway and no traffic lanes have been shut down.

Albuquerque Police are also investigating a sperate fatal motor vehicle crash involving a scooter.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead on scene.

That crash has also caused the San Pedro and Zuni intersection to be shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Information is limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

