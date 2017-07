ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is helping more customers who lose power during an outage.

Tuesday, they unveiled a new switching station near Menaul and Carlisle that will allow more flexibility when crews need to work on equipment in the area.

It will also allow for PNM to reroute electricity remotely to get customers back up and running during a power outage a little quicker.

PNM says this is a more efficient way to do things and will reduce the amount of time crews will take to fix problems.