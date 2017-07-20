On The Stage: Bewitched: Bothered and Belittled

Russell Maynor, Darrin and Rikki Carroll, Samantha, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their stage performance of ‘Bewitched: Bothered and Belittled.’

Local beloved theatre troupe, The Dolls, are bringing out their big broomsticks in a hilarious send up of the classic TV series Bewitched.

The show runs July 21 through August 6, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with a Sunday Matinees at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the Experimental Theatre X in the Center for the Arts at UNM.

