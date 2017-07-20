New Mexico museums see low visitor turnout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say although the museums are seeing about 7 percent fewer visitors overall, the increase in admission prices last year is helping revenues.

They say another big help has been reducing the number of free days at museums for New Mexico Residents.

Those free admission days use to be every Sunday, but now they’re just once a month.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo and the National Hispanic Cultural Center did see an increase of visitors.

Officials also say the museums are working on keeping attendance up by bringing top-tier exhibits to the state.