New details released following fatal Santa Fe Police shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led up to a deadly Santa Fe police shooting.

State Police took over the investigation and say 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez was being evicted from his apartment near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road.

They say he returned Wednesday and broke into his old place. Social workers who had been helping him and Santa Fe police were called. When they went to his door, police say Benavidez stabbed a social worker, who is OK.

The SWAT team then surrounded the apartment. Police say Benavidez threw two improvised explosive devices at officers.

Officers moved in and fired, killing Benavidez. State Police is still investigating why officers fired.

Benavidez has no criminal record.