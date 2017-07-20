New details released following fatal Santa Fe Police shooting

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led up to a deadly Santa Fe police shooting. 

State Police took over the investigation and say 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez was being evicted from his apartment near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road.

They say he returned Wednesday and broke into his old place. Social workers who had been helping him and Santa Fe police were called. When they went to his door, police say Benavidez stabbed a social worker, who is OK.

The SWAT team then surrounded the apartment. Police say Benavidez threw two improvised explosive devices at officers.

Officers moved in and fired, killing Benavidez. State Police is still investigating why officers fired.

Benavidez has no criminal record.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s