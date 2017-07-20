Martinez: 27 DWI fugitives caught in aggressive push

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has announced that 27 “most wanted” drunken driving fugitives have been captured since the state launched a new initiative two years ago.

Martinez said Wednesday that in addition to the fugitives more than 250 absconders with drunken driving issues have been taken into custody.

The announcement comes after the Martinez administration launched an aggressive drunken driving initiative in December 2015.

All of the 27 drunken driving fugitives once were listed on the state’s top 10 list.

Last year, Martinez signed a bill aimed at toughening penalties for drunken driving offenses.

The bill makes it a second-degree felony to be convicted of eight or more DWIs, meaning tougher sentencing guidelines would be imposed.