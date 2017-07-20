Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A Soaking Ahead?

By Published: Updated:

More and more moisture will push into New Mexico through the weekend and into next week. The moisture combined with the back door cold front and a weather disturbance will help give the state it’s best chance for widespread rain so far this summer. Metro temps will top out in the high 80s through Saturday and then down into the mid 80s with showers likely Sunday and Monday.

Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

 