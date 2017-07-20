Man accused of two violent crimes pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man, accused of committing two violent crimes, has entered a guilty plea Thursday.

Joseph Perea hit 22-year-old Devon Martinez with his car outside a house party last summer.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, then got out on bond.

While out of jail, in January of this year, he was arrested again after his ex-girlfriend told officers he pulled a knife on her.

He was then charged with aggravated assault against a household member.

Thursday in court Perea entered a guilty plea for both incidents.

He could face up to 9 and a half years behind bars.