ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Makuach Maluach has decided to play basketball for the University of New Mexico Lobos. The 6-foot-6 forward from Australia announced his decision on social media.

Maluach comes to New Mexico from Newington College, a boarding school in Sydney, Australia. He also was a member of the Australian U19 National Team at the World Basketball Championships in Egypt earlier this month.