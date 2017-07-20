Ladies who love football gear up for the Lobo football clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Female football fans get a fun look behind the scenes with a women’s-only clinic.

The Lobo Football Women’s Clinic will offer female fans an opportunity to experience on-field drills with Lobo Coaches and players, along with dinner, drinks and a facility tour. The event, on Thursday, July 20 begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Dreamstyle stadium. Walk-ups are encouraged.

Cost is $30 and all proceeds benefit the SEND-A-KID Program which sends underprivileged youth of New Mexico to Lobo Football games.

